Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of ALGS opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

