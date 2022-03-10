Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $414.53

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $414.53 and last traded at $414.79, with a volume of 9583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $435.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

