Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARE opened at $192.21 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.20 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

