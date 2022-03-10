Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 2833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $833,419 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

