Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Airgain worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

