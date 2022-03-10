agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for agilon health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

NYSE:AGL opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

