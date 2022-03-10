Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

AFN stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.80. The company had a trading volume of 98,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.54. The stock has a market cap of C$747.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

