Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other news, Director Armen Shanafelt acquired 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.