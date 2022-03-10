Adya (CVE:ADYA) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 million and a P/E ratio of -10.42.

About Adya (CVE:ADYA)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

