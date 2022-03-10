Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.68.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$7.36 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.28 and a 12 month high of C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.67.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

