Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after buying an additional 832,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 274,443 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 119,740 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

