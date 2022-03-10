Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of AGRO opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.29. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)
