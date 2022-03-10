AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $26.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

AHCO opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

