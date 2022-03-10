Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,140,265 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.