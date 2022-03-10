Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,140,265 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 582,319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 375,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

