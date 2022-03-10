Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.86.

GOLF opened at $43.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

