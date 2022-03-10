Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.52. 2,048,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,358. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

