Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 54,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $257,978.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 321,679 shares of company stock worth $1,375,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

