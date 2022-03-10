Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

AXDX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 4,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,188. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $403,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 321,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,793. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

