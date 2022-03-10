Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 10,761 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after buying an additional 764,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after buying an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after buying an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $37.36. 101,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Kraft Heinz (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.