Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,484. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

