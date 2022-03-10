Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.46. 253,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,883,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.