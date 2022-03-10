Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $197.01. 1,352,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,344,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.