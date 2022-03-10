Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 7,778 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 598,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,546,969. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.