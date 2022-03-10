Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 354 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.62. 252,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $443.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

