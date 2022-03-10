962 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,133. The company has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.46 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

