9,571 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 57,932,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,985,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

