9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Buys $50,141.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.63 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
