9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Buys $50,141.00 in Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.63 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 412,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.