84,244 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.65. 136,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,484. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

