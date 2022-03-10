837 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

