$761.84 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) to report $761.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $780.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.70 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $596.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 11,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

