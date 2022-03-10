$721.17 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) to report $721.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $729.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $652.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

IDEX stock traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.94. The stock had a trading volume of 607,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average is $218.51. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

