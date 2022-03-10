$700.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will report sales of $700.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $696.30 million and the highest is $703.50 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $627.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

