$67.98 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will announce sales of $67.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $68.50 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 695,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Information Services Group by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 266,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

