650 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,174. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.