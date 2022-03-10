5,355 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.05. 3,864,908 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

