4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,793 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 706,953 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 174,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 158,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDMT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

