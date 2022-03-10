$487.42 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $487.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.80 million and the highest is $494.59 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toast.

TOST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bell acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

TOST traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. 4,737,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.46. Toast has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $69.93.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

