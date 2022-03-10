48,413 Shares in IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark upped their price objective on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.67. IonQ Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

