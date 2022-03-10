4,345 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $2,879,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Aflac by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.