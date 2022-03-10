3,972 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after buying an additional 276,573 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.