36,712 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 61,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 419,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 84,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 492,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

