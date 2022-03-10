3,613 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

