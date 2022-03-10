360 Financial Inc. Sells 934 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.17. 303,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,979. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.