360 Financial Inc. Sells 934 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.
IJR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.17. 303,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,979. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.25.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.