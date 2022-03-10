360 Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 606.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 255,816 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $86,036,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $229.35 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.