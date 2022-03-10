360 Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

360 Financial Inc. decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 116,952.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,502 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 672,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,640. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.