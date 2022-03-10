$3.10 EPS Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the lowest is $2.80. Chevron reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $17.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $6.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.83. 766,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,498,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

