25,769 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Everbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,958 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

