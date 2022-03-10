25,007 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,918,000 after buying an additional 119,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE LEG opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.