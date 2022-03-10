22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 164.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XXII. Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James raised their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $369.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.01.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

