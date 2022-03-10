20,226 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group stock opened at 5.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 5.14 and a one year high of 29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.87.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 16.90.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

