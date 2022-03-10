-$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($4.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($8.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

BHVN stock opened at $121.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $55,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,787,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

