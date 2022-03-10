-$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($4.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($8.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($5.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.83) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

BHVN stock opened at $121.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.08. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $2,312,235.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $55,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,787,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.